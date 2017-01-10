South Carolina BMW plant sets production record again

BMW’s plant in Greer has set another record for production, making more than 410,000 vehicles in 2016.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported the company announced Monday it made more than 411,000 X models last year. The compares with just over 400,000 vehicles in 2015.

BMW exports about 70 percent of the vehicles in makes in South Carolina.

The X5 topped the production list last year, more just over 165,000 vehicles.

BMW Manufacturing is investing $1 billion to expand the plant in Greer and is gearing up for production of a fifth model – the BMW X7.

BMW began manufacturing vehicles in the United States at the Greer plant in 1994. It has made more than 3.7 million vehicles.

The company has invested more than $7 billion in the plant.