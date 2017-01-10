Sequel comes through, Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win its 1st college football title since 1981

TAMPA, Fla. – In a sequel as thrilling as the original, Clemson defeats ‘Bama 35-31 to win its 1st college football title since 1981.

The game featured everything you pay $1,200 a ticket to see: hard-hitting, momentum swings, and a dramatic finish.

Deshaun Watson’s two-yard touchdown pass with one second remaining took the title from the Crimson Tide and put it back in Clemson’s possession for the first time since the Danny Ford era.

“I’m speechless,” said Deshaun Watson after the game as he fumbled over his words.

Dabo Swinney has waited for this day for years. The Clemson Head Football coach won his first national championship as a player with Alabama, but his second came with a victory over his alma mater.

