President Barack Obama to deliver farewell speech

President Barack Obama will address the nation for the last time tonight at 9:00pm.

The President plans to reaffirm in his farewell address his belief that change only happens when “ordinary people get involved, get engaged and come together to demand it.”

In Chicago, the city that launched his political career, the outgoing president plans to tell supporters that change is the “beating heart of our American idea – our bold experiment in self-government.”

Obama will note the founding fathers gave Americans the freedom to “chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil and imagination.”

The White House is live streaming the speech. Click here to view it.