Motion filed to expand Jury selection for Michael Slager trial

A motion was filed Tuesday to expand the jury selection pool in the Michael Slager trial.

The pool would include the entire state of South Carolina when selecting a jury for the re-trial of former the North Charleston police officer, accused in the shooting death of Walter Scott.

The council for Slager requested this motion to ensure the selection of impartial jurors and due to the the publicity of the trial.

Michael Slager has been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, one count of use of a weapon during the commission of a crime of violence and one count of obstruction of justice.

The court has scheduled jury selection for May 1st, 2017.