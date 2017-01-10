Suspect in custody in hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa

WIAT Published: Updated:
Hostage situation in tuscal,image courtesy WIAT
Hostage situation in tuscal,image courtesy WIAT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Richardson, Tuscaloosa Police Department, the hostage situation appears to be over and the suspect is in custody.

It started at 8:30 a.m. at the Alabama Credit Union  on Bryant Drive before the bank opened.

It is reported that one armed suspect is inside. FBI are on the scene and they have a negotiator there assisting.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as we receive it.

The University of Alabama just tweeted out that “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”

