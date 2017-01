Clemson University’s football team is back home after winning the National Championship.

The team landed Tuesday in Greer.

The Tigers scored 21 points in the 4th and final quarter to upended Alabama in Monday night’s championship game, 35-31.

Clemson won the game with just one second remaining in regulation as quarterback Deshaun Watson found receiver Hunter Renfrow in the end zone for a two-yard touchdown pass.

It’s Clemson’s first national title in more than three decades.