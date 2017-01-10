German discount supermarket heading to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A German discount supermarket chain that operates over 10,000 stores across Europe is focusing its expansion to the city of Florence.

Real estate broker John Jebaily closed on property in Florence where the company plans to build.

“It isn’t just the investment or the retail sales but employing more people and of course it brings more people and business back into this community which is what it is all about,” said Jebaily.

Lidl will be built on 6.4 acres of land near West Evans and West Palmetto Street in Florence.

The property has sit vacant near the intersection there for more than two years.

Cheryl Ellis lives in Florence and shops close to where the store will be built.

“Oh yea I was interested to see what was going to come in over there,” Ellis said.

Ellis says the store would offer more options for people who live in the city of Florence.

“I’m always looking for something different and a gourmet selection of food would be great,” added Ellis.

“Believe it or not this was a donut hole, all of the other property around it was inside the city of Florence and this wasn’t so we had to start with city planning to be able to annex this piece of property, work with engineers, it was a lot work to get it to the table,” explained Jebaily.

Jebaily says the announcement was a team effort. He says he is working with Lidl and the city of Florence on several different projects such as relocating sewer lines and removing billboards in the area.

