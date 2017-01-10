Fireworks fly in Sessions confirmation hearing

Confirmation hearings began Tuesday for Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General.

Sessions was an early backer of Trump’s presidential bid, criticizing Hillary Clinton and her e-mail practices during the campaign.

During his hearing Sessions announced that he would recuse himself as Attorney General from any potential investigations of Clinton or the Clinton Foundation.

Senator Sessions also pledged to enforce civil rights laws and voting rights access, despite fears from some groups that he isn’t committed to strict enforcement of those areas.

The nominee was rejected for a federal judgeship in 1986 largely over allegations of racism, an issue he addressed head on.

“I was accused in 1986 of failing to protect the voting rights of African-Americans by presenting the Perry County voter fraud case and of condemning civil rights advocates and organizations, and even harboring amazingly sympathies for the KKK. These are damnably false charges,” Sessions said.

Protesters dressed in KKK robes and hoods heckled Sessions as he arrived for the hearing, but were quickly removed.

Sessions defended his record of prosecuting voting rights issues as a federal prosecutor and pointed to his efforts to obtain the death penalty for a Ku Klux Klansman convicted of a racially motivated murder.