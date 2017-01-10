Feed the homeless, go to jail?

Published:
nc_foodprotest0110_1500x845

A group known for serving food to homeless people was threatened with arrest Tuesday morning as members handed out a breakfast dish, hot coffee and pumpkin pie in a Tampa, Florida park.

Several members of “Food Not Bombs” set up a table in Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa.

When police officers got wind of the serving, they moved in, ready to arrest group members for failing to obtain a permit for the event.

An officer and several people went back-and-forth, arguing different points, for more than 20 minutes.

Eventually, around a dozen officers were on hand, ready to handcuff people who refused to leave. They didn’t.

