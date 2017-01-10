Clemson flag flown over the Statehouse

Governor Nikki Haley ordered a Clemson University flag be flown over the Statehouse on Tuesday, January 10th, in honor of the Tigers’ national football championship.

“I’m a proud Clemson alum, I’m a proud governor, and I’m a proud South Carolinian,” the Governor said. “Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That’s what defines South Carolina.”

Previous national championship teams honored with flags flown over the Statehouse include: Clemson University football in 1981, University of South Carolina baseball in 2010 and 2011 and Coastal Carolina University baseball in 2016.

