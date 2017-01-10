Clamagore one step closer to becoming FL reef

The USS Clamagore, currently at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, is one step closer to becoming a reef in Florida.

The Palm Beach County commissioners voted Tuesday morning in favor of the move which has been in the works for the past five years.

They will now set aside $1 million dollars to move the submarine just north of Miami.

The commissioners plan to raise $4 million to make it into a reef, but the state has to approve it, along with the US Navy before it is finalized.

Right now, the Clamagore is too expensive to maintain at Patriots Point.