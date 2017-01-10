Church shooting victim’s friend reacts to death sentence for gunman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday evening felt like the end of a journey according to a friend of one of the victim’s of the Charleston Church shooting.

State Senator Gerald Malloy (D – District 29) was Clementa Pinckney’s personal lawyer and desk mate in the Statehouse. “It’s been grueling process since June of 2015 to now,” said Malloy, “for the jury to be out in 3 hours and change shows how overwhelming the evidence was.”

Malloy testified last week on behalf of Pinckney during the penalty phase. The State Senator is optimistic about the ruling, but says it is a reminder of all the hypotheticals tied to his colleague’s life. “We hope that something good will end up happening at some point in time,” said Malloy, “I think it’s been a tough process for the family, but our focus has been on Senator Pinckney – he has family members here and they are reflecting and going back over his life and continue to wonder what he would have become.”

Malloy says it does not matter if any individual wanted the death penalty or life in prison for the convicted gunman, this is what had to happen. “The law of the land is that we have the ultimate penalty,” said Malloy, “this is the ultimate crime.”