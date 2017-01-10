CCSD to use money to recruit top teachers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston County School District has a new recruiting tactic when it comes to teachers: pay them more.

Charleston County School Board member Michael Miller says the board voted to approve a plan to recruit teachers with top credentials to work at under-performing schools, labeled as Top Talent schools. Those teachers would get paid a higher salary than the current rate.

Miller says the money to pay these teachers is in the board’s budget.

The Top Talent teachers must have excellent credentials and must be willing to do what’s necessary to better the schools.

“We need to make sure that we’re attracting top talent, that we’re making sure the teachers are getting professional development, that the teachers are getting the support, and that costs money,” said Miller.

The Charleston area is an attractive place to live, but Miller says, some believe it is expensive.

“There is no doubt that hiring and retaining the best teachers is an important element of it, but it’s only an element,” said John Read, who students student’s education in the tri-county area through the Cradle to Career Collaborative.

He says hiring great teachers is a start, but the teachers need to have a good work environment, including strong leadership for themselves, through principals and administrative staff.

Miller says that’s part of his goal.

“We’re also going to be focusing on the leaders in those schools and the direction that they go,” said Miller.

“I like to see teachers rewarded for the work that they do,” he said.

Miller says this will be used in the next recruiting season.