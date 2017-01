The owner of a Georgia gun shop fires on two armed suspects.

Jimmy Groover, owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn in Mableton, says he had no choice but to fire at the men.

Police said the two suspects held Groover at gunpoint on Monday. But, they didn’t know he had a firearm, too. He felt threatened, so he fired.

One of the suspects was killed. The other is still on the run.