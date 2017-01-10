Attempted kidnapping caught on camera

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of trying to abduct an 8-year-old boy.

The incident happened near the entrance of the Jim Norick Arena at the fairgrounds, where an estimated 7,000 people were attending the Junior Open Wrestling Championship.

Security cameras captured the attempt.

“In the photographs, you see the adult approach the child, pick him up and then start walking with him,” said the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Right now, police are looking for the man to simply talk to him.

“It’s unclear if this is a child he thought he knew and had made a mistake or whatever reason. We want to know why he was trying to pick up this child and walk off with him,” Knight said.