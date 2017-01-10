Anderson man shot & killed, car left at gas station

The body of a 31-year-old Anderson man has been found in his car at a gas station near I-85 and officials say he appears to have been killed during a robbery.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Josh Shore identified the victim as Johnathan Palmer. Shore says Palmer appears to have died from several gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Chad McBride says Palmer’s body was found late Monday afternoon at a gas station near Townville.

McBride says the shooting appeared to have occurred somewhere else and the car was left at the station with Palmer in it.

Deputies are looking for two people who were last seen in the area.