78-year-old man in custody, accused of killing roommate

Atlanta police say a 78-year-old man is in custody, accused of stabbing his roommate to death and leaving the body in a closet.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Cleaster Atkins was charged with murder after he turned up with blood on his head, clothes and hands at a gas station nearby.

Authorities said Tuesday that police found the body of 64-year-old Kiwanis Brownlee on Monday after responding to the home around 3:30 a.m. A responding officer wrote in a report that blood was found in the living room, bathroom and a bedroom.

Police said a motive has not been determined.

Atkins is being held without bond. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.