You can help get the Summerall Guards to DC for the Inauguration

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes along with the Summerall Guards will participate in President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

They will be performing in a parade after the inauguration of Donald Trump and running mate Mike Pence on January 20th.

The Citadel has performed in Presidential Inauguration Parades before, in 1953, 1985, 1989 and 2005.

They do have a GoFundMe page, raising money for the trip to DC. According to the site, a lack of funding means they are short on funds to make the trip happen.

Their goal is $15,000 and so far just under $6,000 has been raised.

