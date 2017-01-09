Win tickets to Monster Jam 2017

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – On Monday January 9th, 2017 and Tuesday January 10th, 2017, News 2 will be giving away two family five packs of tickets to Monster Jam per day.

The contest will be announced on News 2 Today between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. The anchors will announce on air when the phone line is open and ready for the second caller to win.

This is a television only contest, see official rules for the contest below.

Monster Jam Watch and Win Official Rules

No purchase is necessary to enter or win The contest is sponsored by Media General Operations, Inc. d/b/a WCBD News 2(“Sponsor”), North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston Convention Center, North Charleston Performing Arts Center and is offered only in the following South Carolina counties: Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. Promotion is subject to all federal, state and local laws. Sponsor shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed and its decisions are final. By playing, you agree to these Official Rules. Limit one (1) prize per person, per day. Promotion begins on January 9, 2017 and ends on January 10, 2017. Promotion consists of one (1) Daily Game. A potential winner will be selected during each Daily Game.

Eligibility

5. To play, you must be at least eight (18) years old and legally reside within the Broadcast Area. Employees of Sponsor and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and households (whether or not related), are not eligible to enter or win. Daily Prizes (1): FIVE (5) Tickets to MONSTER JAM.

Prizes

6. Daily Prizes: 1 family pack of 5 tickets to Monster Jam. Average price is $19.00 per ticket. All of this is subject to change.

7. The odds of winning depend on the number of participants who call in during the particular Daily Game.

Prize Restrictions

8. All details of all prizes shall be at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Each winner assumes sole responsibility for all costs associated with the prizes not explicitly outlined above, including any federal, state and local taxes. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Prizes may not be substituted except that Sponsor in its discretion may substitute a prize, or portion thereof, with a prize or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced. Any prize not claimed or used by any winner is forfeit and no cash substitute will be offered or permitted. Event ticket prizes are subject to any restrictions imposed by event venue. Other restrictions may apply.

Daily Games

9. To play, watch News 2 Today on WCBD News 2 from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) any weekday during the Promotion Period. During News 2 Today, viewers will be invited to call the Contest Line at 843-216-4927 (or such other number announced at that time) for a chance to be the 2nd caller and potential winner of a Daily Prize. Each call will be answered in the order in which it is received. Subject to verification of eligibility, if you are the 2nd caller, you will be declared a Daily Prize winner. If your potential winning call is disconnected or dropped for any reason, you will have up to thirty (30) seconds to call back at the following number 843-216-4927 , otherwise the next caller will be declared the potential winner.

10. Any unawarded prizes will roll over into the following Daily Game so that there could be more than the stated number of Daily Prize winners for any affected Daily Game. If there are any un-awarded prizes after the final Daily Game, the un-awarded prizes will revert back to Sponsor. Tie-breaking procedures are not applicable in this Promotion.

11. Potential winners must claim prizes in person starting January 9th, 2017 during normal business hours at WCBD, 210 West Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, within thirty days (30) and may be required to provide Sponsor with government issued photo ID along with a signed affidavit or declaration of eligibility & liability release and, where legal, publicity release at the time they claim prizes.

12. In the event that any potential winner (a) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement, (b) declines to accept prize, (c) or is otherwise determined to be ineligible, Sponsor in its discretion may disqualify that individual and that prize will be treated as un-awarded (above).

Publicity Release

13. By accepting a prize, winners agree to award Sponsor the right to publicize their names, photographs (including the use and appearance of winner’s photograph on Sponsor’s web page), likenesses, voices and details of winning in any advertising or broadcast material relating to this Promotion for one (1) year without additional financial or other compensation, except where prohibited.

Limitation of Liability/ Disclaimer of Liability

14. By participating, you agree that Sponsor and a range of subsidiaries, directors, agents, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, officers, directors, employees and related persons (“Released Parties”) are not responsible for any of the following occurrences relating to the Promotion: (a) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled communications errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic; (b) incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by participants or resulting from printing, typographical, equipment or programming errors or malfunctions; (c) damage to any electrical device as a result of downloading of any Promotion-related materials; (d) unauthorized human intervention; (e) printing, typographical, technical, computer, telecommunications, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion, the receipt of calls, the selection of winning callers, the prizes or otherwise; (f) unauthorized third party use of any participant information; (g) inability to select any winners because of equipment, communications or data storage failure; or (h) inability of any participant to timely participate in the Promotion or any Daily Game for any reason, including without limitation telephone problems, television or telephone reception problems, equipment failure or malfunction, busy, disconnected or malfunctioning phone lines or any other cause whatsoever.

15. You further agree to release the Released Parties from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, property damage, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, disability and/or death), any expenses or costs (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and losses or damages of any other kind, arising, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from your participation in the Promotion, or from the use or misuse, including modification, adaptation, and reproduction, of your participation-related information during or after the Promotion, or from the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of any prize.

16. Released parties offer no assurances, guarantees or warranties that the contest number will be uninterrupted or error-free and do not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of any information obtained through the promotion. Released parties will not be liable, and are not responsible, for damages of any kind related to your participation in or inability to participate in the promotion, whether the damages are direct, indirect, incidental, special or consequential.

17. By participating in the promotion or accepting a prize, you agree that the released parties shall not be liable for, and will be held harmless by you against, any liability for any damage, injury or loss to person (including death) or property related in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to acceptance, possession, redemption, use or misuse of prize, your participation in the promotion or any prize-related activity, or use by a released party of your information.

Miscellaneous

18. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or suspend any Daily Game should any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, malfunction, or other causes beyond its control, corrupt or impair the security, administration, fairness and/or operation of that Daily Game as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, in which event the corresponding prizes will be treated as un-awarded prizes (above).

19. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify you from participating in the Promotion or receiving any prize if Sponsor reasonably believes that you have tampered with any aspect of the Promotion or disregarded or attempted to circumvent these Official Rules or that you have acted: (a) in an unfair or inequitable manner; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other participant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Any failure by the Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. CAUTION: any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

20. All activity arising out of and relating to the Promotion is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with the Official Rules and you agree to cooperate with Sponsor concerning verification and/or auditing. All references to a participant’s status as a “winner” are subject to verification and/or auditing by Sponsor for compliance with the Official Rules as described above.

21. Sponsor reserves the right to correct typographical or clerical errors in any Promotion-related materials. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing from among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.

Disputes

22. By participating in the Promotion, you agree that (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in the Promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will you be permitted to obtain any award for, and you hereby waive all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses.

23. Some states do not allow the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitations or exclusions may not apply to you in whole or in part.

24. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the participants or Sponsor in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with South Carolina law, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than South Carolina. Any legal proceedings arising out of this Promotion or relating to these Official Rules shall be instituted only in the federal or state courts located in Charleston County, South Carolina and the parties consent to jurisdiction therein with respect to any legal proceedings or disputes of whatever nature arising under or relating to these Official Rules. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

Winner’s List/ Official Rules Copy

25. For a copy of the Official Rules or the final Winners’ List, visit www2.counton2.com or mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: MONSTER JAM Watch & Win Game, 210 W. Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, specifying either “Winners’ List Request” or “Official Rules Request.” Winner’s List will be available after January 15th, 2017.