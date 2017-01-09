Shooting under investigation in Georgetown

Georgetown, SC (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1400 block of Front Street.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, one person was shot and has been transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Police say the victim said he was shot as he slept.

Officers remain on the scene as they continue to continue to investigate.

At this time, there is no motive for the shooting or any further details.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.