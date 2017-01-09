Sentencing hearing continues Monday for Dylann Roof

By Published:
wcbd-roof

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Final testimony is expected as prosecutors wrap up their argument that Dylann Roof should be sentenced to death for the South Carolina church shootings.

Relatives of Tywanza Sanders are slated to be the last to testify Monday in Roof’s federal sentencing trial.

Last week, family members of the nine black parishioners slain in the June 2015 attack on Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church told emotional stories of the voids left by the loss of their loved ones.

Roof is representing himself and has said he plans to call no witnesses in his own defense. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel says he expects jurors to begin deliberating as early as Tuesday on whether Roof should get the death penalty or life in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s