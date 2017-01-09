SCORES: Alabama VS. Clemson in the 2017 National Championship

It’s the game many have been waiting for. Right now, Clemson & Alabama are squaring off for the College Football National Championship in Tampa.

Here are the latest scores:

-After the 1st quarter, Alabama leads Clemson 7-0.

-Deshaun Watson scores Clemson’s first touchdown. Alabama leads 14-7 in 2nd quarter.

-Alabama leads Clemson 14-7 at halftime. Tigers will receive kickoff to start 2nd half.

