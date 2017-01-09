SCORES: Alabama VS. Clemson in the 2017 National Championship

clemson-alabama

It’s the game many have been waiting for. Right now, Clemson & Alabama are squaring off for the College Football National Championship in Tampa.

Here are the latest scores:

-After the 1st quarter, Alabama leads Clemson 7-0.

-Deshaun Watson scores Clemson’s first touchdown. Alabama leads 14-7 in 2nd quarter.

-Alabama leads Clemson 14-7 at halftime. Tigers will receive kickoff to start 2nd half.

News 2’s Sports Director Evan West is at the game in Tampa. You can get live updates by following him on Twitter, just click here.

 

