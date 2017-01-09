SC Superintendent hopes to make new buses a priority in 2017

South Carolina’s State Education Superintendent says our school bus fleet is so old now, it’s keeping students from getting to school on time.

So, Superintendent Molly Spearman is calling on Lawmakers to make new school buses a top priority this year.

Molly Spearman, SC Education Superintendent – “We have buses breaking down every day during the day. It’s a constant, it’s a constant shuffle to try to keep them running, using old spare parts, and we really have just funded our buses based on what was left over.”

The Legislature passed a law to replace buses every 15 years, but they haven’t paid for it. So half the state’s buses are more than 15 years old.

Spearman is asking for $105 million to buy new ones. She says it will save taxpayers money in the long run.

Spearman – “Older ones cost $0.49 a mile, while the newer ones cost only $0.21 a mile to run because they get better gas mileage and need fewer repairs.”

The new buses also have air conditioning, WI-FI and if Lawmakers decide to require seat belts, the new buses can add them easily. Some of the older buses would be very expensive to retrofit.

She says if we don’t buy new buses, it’ll be harder and harder to get children to school on time.

“We’re having some structural issues with some of the buses riding on some of our roads where the buses wobble.” Spearman adds, “We’re also having some electrical issues where we’re having to replace wiring. So, we will never put a bus on the road that is not safe, but there are many that are having to be parked because of that.”

She’s already met with some Lawmakers to ask them to make buses a top priority.

She’s also asking for millions more to give raises to bus drivers and bus mechanics. Spearman hopes more money will lower turnover rates.