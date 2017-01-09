Official says up to 19 Jewish centers threatened

Authorities say bomb threats have targeted Jewish community centers in several states, including Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Maryland and Delaware.

The chair of the Jewish Federations of North America board of trustees says 15 to 19 Jewish community centers in at least six states were targeted.

Richard Sandler told The Associated Press the number of threats investigated Monday across the South and Northeast was unusually high. Sandler says some were prerecorded calls.

No additional details about the calls were immediately available, but Sandler said some of the community centers were evacuated but no explosives were found.

Four of the centers are in Florida. Bomb threats also targeted Jewish community centers and schools in central Florida and Tampa last week, but Sandler said there’s no apparent link between those threats and the calls received Monday.

Sandler said the federations’ security network was working closely with law enforcement to ensure safety at the community centers.