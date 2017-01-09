‘Mr. Mercedes’ series looking for extras in Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Mr. Mercedes, a ten episode series based off the Stephen King novel, will begin filming in Charleston and surrounding areas this month, and extras are needed.

All ages, ethnicities and types are needed as extras, according to the casting agency, those who participate will be paid.

In addition to the general extras needed, casting is also looking for a set of twin babies between the ages of 6-10 months. Practicing paramedics, police officers and firemen are also needed.

The casting agency will also need people who are available for filming multiple days and nights during the week of February 21-24.

Anyone who is interested can send two current photos, name (parent’s name if a minor is submitting), age, cellphone number, height, weight, clothing sizes, vehicle information and the city you live in to mr.mercedesextras@gmail.com.

To keep up with casting needs, head to the casting agency’s Facebook page.