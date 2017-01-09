Hurricane Matthew: latest on debris removal

According to the latest report from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, work to repair infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Matthew continues.

In addition to infrastructure repair, SCDOT’s operation to remove storm debris is nearly complete.

Although rainy weather and holidays have impacted progress, vegetative debris removal should be complete in all counties by mid-January. Non-vegetative flood related debris will continue to be removed in a few areas where severe flooding occurred.

You can take a look at the latest summary regarding closures and debris accomplishments here.