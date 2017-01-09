Free MLK Jr. Tribute Concert in North Charleston

The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department is proud to sponsor a free evening concert by the popular and internationally acclaimed Lowcountry Voices on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 5:00pm. The concert, titled Healing: The Promise of Martin Luther King’s Legacy, will take place at St. Matthew Baptist Church, located at 2005 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, and will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In light of the current high profile trials taking place in our community and their respective outcomes, Nathan L. Nelson, the musical director of the choir, felt drawn to centering this year’s concert theme on reinforcing the healing in our communities through the music that speaks to the vision of the legendary civil rights leader. “The music selected will highlight the Civil Rights Era on up to the current, pleading for peace, harmony, and healing for all mankind. It is my hope that whoever attends this concert will leave empowered to ‘heal’ and move forward with a new and kindred spirit for all our brothers and sisters. In the end, that is what Dr. King really strived for – the salvation and freedom of all mankind,” Nelson explains.

Healing: The Promise of Martin Luther King’s Legacy will feature a diverse repertoire of hymns, spirituals, classical arrangements, and traditional/contemporary gospel music. Program selections include Richard Smallwood’s classic gospel Healing; a great inspirational piece entitled Heal Our Land; the iconic If I Can Help Somebody; Kurt Carr’s powerful For Every Mountain; and the uplifting spiritual, Free At Last, just to name a few. The anointed tenor voice of Mario Dessassure will be a featured guest soloist, along with Dr. Jennifer Luiken, soprano and Chair of the Fine Arts Department at Charleston Southern University.

This year’s concert will also feature inspirational introductions to each segment of musical offerings. Confirmed guest narrators are the Honorable Michael Brown, North Charleston City Council; the Honorable Anna Brown, Charleston County Council; and the Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton, Pastor, Mt. Zion AME Church, Charleston, who ignited last year’s audience with his rousing and spirited closing. The Rev. Dr. Charles Brantley, Senior Pastor at St. Matthew Baptist Church and host of the concert, will bring Greetings and the Invocation.

Lowcountry Voices (LCV), known as the choir with the authentic, multi colored kente cloth stoles, is a diverse choir of nearly 70 voices consisting of singers from various religious affiliations, ranging in age from high school students to senior and seasoned vocalists. Having just completed the first half of a busy 2016-2017 season, LCV is coming off a whirlwind of high profile performances including a well-received concert in Georgetown depicting the exquisite Rice Collection of Jonathan Green with guest artist Rev. H.E. Dixon, back to back Lowcountry Journey concerts for Wesley United Methodist Church in downtown Charleston and Project L.O.V.E. in North Charleston, as well as holiday concerts at East Cooper Baptist Church and Mt. Zion AME Church. In 2017, the choir looks forward to performances at the McLeod Plantation, the Savannah Music Festival, the 75th Birthday Tour Concert in honor of the renowned Dr. Roland M. Carter, and most excitingly, the release of their first CD project. For more information, visit www.lowcountryvoices.com.

Healing: The Promise of Martin Luther King’s Legacy is free, but advance tickets are required. Tickets are available for pick up from the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department office on the second floor of North Charleston City Hall, located at 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston, SC 29406, as well as St. Matthew Baptist Church, located at 2005 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Patrons may also email TicketsLowcountryVoices@aol.com by Friday, January 13, to have tickets held at will call. Unclaimed seats will be available to non-ticket holders 15 minutes prior to concert time.

For more information about this concert or other programs and services offered by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, call 843-740-5854, email culturalarts@northcharleston.org, or visit the Arts & Culture section of the City’s website.