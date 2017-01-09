Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Orlando police say an officer who was shot while on duty has died; manhunt underway for suspect.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says it’s conducting a massive manhunt for a suspect in the shooting of an Orlando police officer.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it was searching for 41-year-old Markeith Lloyd in an area of northwest metro Orlando.

Some area schools were in lockdown.

The Orlando Police Department identified Lloyd as the suspect in the shooting Monday morning of the Orlando police officer near a Wal-Mart store.