The deadline for students to register for a driver safety course is approaching.

The special “BRAKES” class is in memory of Tripp Rabon.

He was killed in 2015 when a car he was in veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Students can sign up for the classes now until January 17th. The driving course will be held February 4th through 5th on Pop Chambers Drive in goose creek.

