Woman charged after dogs neglected on Johns Island

Three dogs are growing stronger after they were found neglected on Johns Island.

The dogs were each extremely underweight, their bones showing, when they were discovered. A neighbor called the sheriff’s office the week after Christmas.

Joe Elmore with the Charleston Animal Society says the sheriff’s office arrived at Gwendolyn Renee Rosemond’s home on December 28th. That’s when they found three skinny dogs without water or shelter.

Elmore – “And Charleston County Sheriffs office brought the animals and they were surrendered to us so those animals are available for adoption now.”

The smallest dog has already been adopted, but two others are growing steadily and waiting for forever homes

Elmore – “The courts will need to determine and the investigation will determine whether it was intentional or unintentional neglect.”

In addition to being malnourished and chained to a tree, their fur was matted with feces.

Elmore says the Charleston animal Society never turns local animals away, and over 90% of the animals come in their doors in bad shape. But that can be prevented.

Elmore – “If you animal doesn’t have enough food, come to see us. We’ll provide food to that animal. There’s no reason not to feed that animal.”

And if you want to help someone who needs food for their animal, you can donate food to Charleston Animal Society.

Elmore says your dog needs five key things to prosper: Food, water, shelter, socialization and veterinary care. With those five things your animal should do well.

Rosemond is facing charges of ill treatment of animals. She was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.