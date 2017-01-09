Deputy killed while pursuing Orlando suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Authorities in Orlando say that an Orange County deputy sheriff was killed in a traffic accident while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer Monday.

Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference that the deputy sheriff was riding a motorcycle while pursuing Markeith Loyd, 41. Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. A massive manhunt was underway for him Monday.

Clayton was shot and killed in the line of duty near a Walmart in Orlando.

