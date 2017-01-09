Chicken Caesar Wrap recalled from Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, LLC of Matthews, NC issued a voluntary recall of Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap out of an abundance of caution.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, it may contain undeclared anchovy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recall applies to:

Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap (UPC: 72036-95828) that was prepared in the deli department of various Harris Teeter supermarkets in multiple states. All code dates.

So far, no illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product ingredients statement did not declare the presence of fish. Upon discovering the issue Harris Teeter promptly removed the product from its in-store delis.

If you purchased this item, and have an allergy or sensitivity to anchovies, please do not consume the product. Instead, return it to any Harris Teeter store for a full refund. Customers with questions or concerns should contact Harris Teeter’s Customer Relations Department at 1-800-432-6111, Option 2.

