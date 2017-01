CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in search for a domestic violence suspect.

Tyrone King is wanted for Domestic Violence 1st offense.

King assaulted his girlfriend on December 30, 2016 in her North Romney Street apartment.

King frequents the Bridgeview Complex.

Anyone with information can call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.