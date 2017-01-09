Airport gunman reported “terroristic thoughts”

Anchorage police and FBI agents say the gunman who opened fire inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Friday had “a history” with officers.

Officers say 26-year old Esteban Santiago opened fire at the baggage claim after loading a gun from his checked bag in the bathroom.

Five people were killed and six others were injured.

FBI agents say Santiago walked into their office in November claiming to hear “controlling voices” in his head, but had no intention of harming anyone.

“I want to be clear, during our initial investigation we found no ties to terrorism. He broke no laws when he came into our office making disjointed comments about mind control,” said the FBI’s Marlin Ritzman.

They say Anchorage police were contacted and took Santiago to a mental health facility, where he was admitted.

Santiago’s firearm was logged into the Anchorage Police Department as evidence, and when Santiago tried to retrieve he, it was not returned to him.

Santiago was taken into custody without incident and a motive behind the shooting remains unknown.