20-year-old charged in Mt. Pleasant DUI collision

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – Authorities say an underage drinker is charged for the felony DUI collision that injured two people Saturday night. 20-year-old Robert Leland has been identified as the suspect from the weekend wreck.

On January 7, 2016, at approximately 8:04 p.m., officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Highway 17 and Mathis Ferry Road in reference to a collision. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Sport Utility Vehicle, driven by Robert Leland, was heading south on Highway 17 when he disregarded a red light. Robert Leland struck a 4 door Mercedes who was turning left onto Highway 17 from Mathis Ferry Road. Robert Leland was found to be under the influence and arrested for 2 counts of Felony DUI. The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the nature of the victims’ injuries make the DUI charges felony.

The investigation is ongoing according to MPPD.