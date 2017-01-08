Report: Jamey Chadwell leaving Charleston Southern for Coastal Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. – According to FootballScoop.com, Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell is leaving his post to take over as the offensive coordinator at Coastal Carolina.

Chadwell led the Buccaneers to a 35-14 record in 4 seasons, the most successful stint in Charleston Southern history. Chadwell also led the Buccaneers to two playoff wins.

In the 2016 season, Chadwell was suspended one-game for committing a minor NCAA violation. The school’s decision to suspend him and 14 players drew national criticism for the Charleston Southern administration.

Chadwell’s team beat Coastal Carolina in overtime back in October, 59-58 the final score.

Coastal Carolina is currently transitioning from FCS to FBS, meaning they can qualify for bowl games.

A source tells News 2 that a team meeting has been called on Monday.

The school has no comment on the report.