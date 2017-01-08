Manhunt underway after Charleston County deputy’s car struck

Ladson, SC (WCBD)– Authorities are currently searching for a suspect after hitting a Charleston County deputy’s car.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials say the call came in around 12:20 pm at the Sunoco on Highway 78 in Ladson.

Authorities say the suspect put his car in reverse and sideswiped the deputy’s car while the deputy was outside of his vehicle.

A chase ensued with the suspect, but deputies lost sight of the car.

After sending out a “be on the look out” message, the car was found by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The suspect crashed his car into another vehicle on Highway 165 and Bacon Bridge Road before leaving the car.

The suspect fled on foot, and Charleston County Sheriff’s office is searching for the suspect with a K-9 unit and air support.

No injuries have been reported and the car only sustained minor damage.

We will keep you updated with any new information as it becomes available.