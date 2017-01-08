Hanahan family escapes fire because of pet

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)– A Hanahan family was displaced on New Years Day after a space heater started a fire in a bedroom closet.

“It was so scary we are thankful for lives and that we got out but now we need to rebuild,” says Kelli Parker.

Kelli Parker and her boyfriend, Jared Collins, were in the bedroom, asleep when the fire broke out. Kelli tells News Two, one of their dogs got on top of the bed to warn them of danger.

“My Doberman was sitting on my head, I was pushing her to try and get her off of me, its something that she doesn’t ever do,” says Parker.

When Parker woke up she noticed smoke filling the room. She and her family were able to make it out safely but her belongings were not spared.

“All my memorabilia, all my pictures, it is my whole past. I am 57 years old and I have lost everything,” says Parker.

There is a rebuild fund with First Citizens Bank. If you would like to help, you can drop off or mail donations to the First Citizens United Bank at 1248 Yeamans Hall Rd. Hanahan, S.C. 29410.