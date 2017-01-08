Dabo Swinney reflects on life in Alabama, Nick Saban gets sentimental

TAMPA, Fla. – It was a time for random questions and reflection. Dabo Swinney recalled his days growing up in Alabama and “fighting” in the halls at school if anyone spoke ill of the Crimson Tide.
Like so many in the state, Swinney lived and breathed Alabama Football. His blood wasn’t red, it was crimson.
Dabo was the first member of his family to go off to college and his passion led him to the University of Alabama where he was intent on joining the team as a walk-on wide receiver, although Dabo coined a different term for his experience.
“I always tell everybody I was a crawl-on. I was one notch below a walk-on,” Swinney said. “It was an incredible journey for me to be a national champion my senior year and to be a part of an incredible senior class.”