74th annual Golden Globe awards airs Sunday on NBC

By Published:
copyright: NBC News
copyright: NBC News

Hollywood, California (WCBD)- The 74th annual Golden Globe awards will air Sunday, January 8 at 8:00pm on WCBD News 2. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is scheduled to host the show.

Here are the nominees:

Best Picture, Drama

  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Lion
  • Hell or High Water
  • Moonlight

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • La La Land
  • 20th Century Women
  • Deadpool
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Sing Street

Best Actor, Drama

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Denzel Washington, Fences
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Joel Edgerton, Loving

Best Actress, Drama

  • Amy Adams, Arrival
  • Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Actor, Comedy

  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Colin Farrell, The Lobster
  • Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
  • Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Actress, Comedy

  • Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
  • Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
  • Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Screenplay

  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Jackie
  • Moonlight
  • Hell or High Water
  • Fences

Best Television Series, Drama

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Crown
  • Westworld
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us

Best Series, Comedy or Musical

  • Atlanta
  • Black-ish
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent
  • Veep

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

  • The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • The Night Manager
  • The Night Of
  • American Crime
  • The Dresser

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation
  • Charlotte Rampling, London Sky
  • Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

  • Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Actress, Television Drama

  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld
  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Actor, Television Drama

  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Golaith
  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress, Television Comedy

  • Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Actor, Television Comedy

  • Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Nick Nolte, Graves
  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Best Television Supporting Actress

  • Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Television Supporting Actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Picture, Animated

  • Zootopia
  • Moana
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • Sing

Best Picture, Foreign Language

  • Elle
  • Divines
  • Toni Erdmann
  • Neruda
  • The Salesman

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s