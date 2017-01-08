74th annual Golden Globe awards airs Sunday on NBC

Hollywood, California (WCBD)- The 74th annual Golden Globe awards will air Sunday, January 8 at 8:00pm on WCBD News 2. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is scheduled to host the show.
Here are the nominees:
Best Picture, Drama
- Manchester by the Sea
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Lion
- Hell or High Water
- Moonlight
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
- La La Land
- 20th Century Women
- Deadpool
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Sing Street
Best Actor, Drama
- Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
- Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
- Joel Edgerton, Loving
Best Actress, Drama
- Amy Adams, Arrival
- Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
- Isabelle Huppert, Elle
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Actor, Comedy
- Ryan Gosling, La La Land
- Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Colin Farrell, The Lobster
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
- Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Best Actress, Comedy
- Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
- Emma Stone, La La Land
- Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
- Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
- Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
- Dev Patel, Lion
- Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Naomie Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director
- Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
- Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Screenplay
- Manchester by the Sea
- Jackie
- Moonlight
- Hell or High Water
- Fences
Best Television Series, Drama
- Game of Thrones
- The Crown
- Westworld
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Best Series, Comedy or Musical
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Transparent
- Veep
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- The Night Manager
- The Night Of
- American Crime
- The Dresser
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Kerry Washington, Confirmation
- Charlotte Rampling, London Sky
- Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
- Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
- Bryan Cranston, All the Way
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Actress, Television Drama
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Best Actor, Television Drama
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton, Golaith
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress, Television Comedy
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Actor, Television Comedy
- Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Nick Nolte, Graves
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Best Television Supporting Actress
- Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Television Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
- Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best Picture, Animated
- Zootopia
- Moana
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- My Life as a Zucchini
- Sing
Best Picture, Foreign Language
- Elle
- Divines
- Toni Erdmann
- Neruda
- The Salesman