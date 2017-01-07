Single car accident in Mount Pleasant

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Police are responding to an accident in Mount Pleasant.

According to Dispatch, Mount Pleasant Police and EMS are responding to a single car crash on Hungryneck boulevard, in the area of Venning road.

The call came in at around 5 o’clock this afternoon.

According to a tweet from Chris Rosier of Mount Pleasant Police, traffic as been affected by the “serious collision”.

We do not know right now if anyone has been taken to the hospital, but we will keep you updated on air and online with any injuries or new information.

