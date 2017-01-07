Saturday morning fire at West Ashley Zaxby’s

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire at a West Ashley fast food restaurant Saturday morning. Officials say a call came in just after 8 AM from an employee at the Zaxby’s on Sam Rittenberg Blvd. The employee reported smoke inside the restaurant.

Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Department, Charleston County EMS and Charleston Police all responded to the scene. When the first unit arrived, they reported smoke coming from the roof of the building and smoke inside the restaurant.

Firefighters searched the building an discovered a fire within the HVAC system. The fire was quickly put out and the damage was contained to the equipment.

A fire marshal responded to the scene and says the fire originated from the roof-mounted portion of the HVAC system. The system failed and ignited the components and the filters within the unit.

No injuries were reported. The restaurant is working to repair the equipment and clean the facility.