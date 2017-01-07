Multi-car wreck shuts down Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant

LIBBA PIC FOR WEB By Published:
Emergency crews respond to multi-car wreck on Hwy. 17 and N. Mathis Ferry/Venning Road.
Emergency crews respond to multi-car wreck on Hwy. 17 and N. Mathis Ferry/Venning Road.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Emergency officials responded to a wreck that involved several vehicles on Highway 17 at Venning Road in Mt. Pleasant Saturday night.

Several police cars, fire trucks, and EMS responded to the scene at about 8:05 p.m. Charleston County dispatch reports there were injuries.

Traffic was backed up in both directions on 17, as the highway was blocked. Traffic was rerouted to North Mathis Ferry Road.

This is a developing story. Please stay with News 2 and Counton2.com as more information comes out.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s