Multi-car wreck shuts down Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Emergency officials responded to a wreck that involved several vehicles on Highway 17 at Venning Road in Mt. Pleasant Saturday night.

Several police cars, fire trucks, and EMS responded to the scene at about 8:05 p.m. Charleston County dispatch reports there were injuries.

Traffic was backed up in both directions on 17, as the highway was blocked. Traffic was rerouted to North Mathis Ferry Road.

This is a developing story. Please stay with News 2 and Counton2.com as more information comes out.