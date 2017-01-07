Intersection blocked after 18-wheeler overturned

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- An intersection is blocked after an 18-wheeler overturned.

Dispatch confirmed that the 18-wheeler flipped on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Bee’s Ferry road.

The call came in at around 3:30 this afternoon and the City Police Department, City Fire Department, and EMS responded.

Dispatch says there are no injuries.

