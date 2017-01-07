How to keep your electricity bill low this winter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The cold temperatures are settling in which means you will most likely be turning up your thermostat but keeping your house warm during the winter can get expensive.

Here are some energy efficient, money saving tips:

Try and maintain your heater at 68 degrees. SCE&G says thermostat management is the number one money saving tip.

When you do need to raise the thermostat, do so slowly. Raising the temperature too quickly will put your heater in overdrive which will cause a spike in your bill.

Check your insulation and clean your filters

Take advantage of the suns warmth. Open windows and blinds to warm the house naturally.