Home heating hazards during cold weather

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– According to the National Fire Protection Association heating instruments are the second most common cause of house fires that result in fatalities.

Authorities say the Colleton County house fire that displaced a family on New years Eve was due to a space heater.

http://counton2.com/2017/01/02/family-displaced-following-new-years-eve-fire-in-colleton-county/

A space heater was also said to have caused a Hanahan house fire the day before. North Charleston and Hanahan fire crews responded to the early morning blaze.

With temperatures dropping quickly, it is important to know how to keep your home warm, safely.

Make sure you have a working smoke detector and a carbon monoxide detector. According the the National Fire Prevention association 3 out of 5 fire deaths occur in homes that do not have a working smoke detector.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from curtains, furniture, and clothes. Space heaters should be plugged directly into the wall without the use of extension chords or power strips.

Turn off space heaters if you are leaving the room or going to sleep.

If you have a central heating system, make sure it has had routine maintenance.