Clemson fan with cerebral palsy gets surprise tickets to big game

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Academy Sports + Outdoors had a huge surprise for a very special Clemson fan during their shopping spree event today.

There are lots of great Clemson fans, but Logan Wires just might be the biggest fan out there.

Logan has cerebral palsy but that didn’t stop him from standing up from his wheelchair, without assistance, at a Clemon game a few months back.

Logan’s dad, Bill, posted on his Facebook page that he looked over at his son during “one of the lulls” of the Clemson-Louisville game in October, and what he saw shocked him.

He says in the post that he asked Logan what he was doing and Logan replied that “the team needed him to stand and cheer so that’s what he was going to do.”

Academy Sports + Outdoors decided to surprise Logan and his family with three tickets to the National Championship game at about 4:45 p.m. today.

Now, Logan will get to cheer on his beloved Tigers in their biggest game yet!