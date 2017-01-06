Clemson, Alabama arrive in Tampa for National Championship

The game that many have been anticipating since last year’s championship has finally arrived. The stage is set for the rematch at Raymond James Stadium between the defending champions in the Alabama crimson tide and the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson landed in Tampa this afternoon, 3 days ahead of the National Championship. Head Coach Dabo Swinney mentioned his team has worked hard to reach this game for the second consecutive year in a row.

When it comes to Alabama, Head Coach Nick Saban hopes to lift his 7th National Title.