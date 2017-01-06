2 boys ride horses through McDonald’s drive-thru

By Published:
(AP)
(AP)

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming boys, a little bored over their holiday break, saddled up for a trip to McDonald’s and a goat followed along: “E-I-E-I … whoa!”

Joel Perez, 15, and Trajen Collins, 13, rode their horses into town last week, not an uncommon sight itself in the small city of Powell. But usually goats don’t tag along and there are no fast-food stops.

The teens said they didn’t plan to take the animal, but apparently it was up for an adventure, too.

“We just wanted to get out of the house and do something,” Perez told the Powell Tribune for a story Wednesday. The goat “just started walking right behind us.”

Perez ordered some sandwiches, but nothing for the horses. Collins said they dismissed the idea of getting a salad for the goat because it had eaten some grass earlier. No word on whether they considered a “kid’s meal.”

The teens stopped by other stores to get a bowl and water for the animals.

Perez and Collins said they didn’t get in trouble with their parents and that they would be up for another horse ride into town.

“When it’s warmer,” Perez said.

