Woman says her sister was ‘a borrowed angel’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The sister of a woman slain at a Charleston church in 2015 says she always put her faith first.

Bethane Middleton says she called her sister DePayne Middleton-Doctor “a borrowed angel” who never asked God for much, yet was provided plenty.

Middleton says her sister worked hard to care for her four children and find ways to get them what they needed.

Middleton’s testimony came on the second day of sentencing for Dylann Roof. The same jury that convicted him last month will decide whether he should be executed or face life in prison.