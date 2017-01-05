Woman says her sister was ‘a borrowed angel’

By Published:
wcbd-middleton

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The sister of a woman slain at a Charleston church in 2015 says she always put her faith first.

Bethane Middleton says she called her sister DePayne Middleton-Doctor “a borrowed angel” who never asked God for much, yet was provided plenty.

Middleton says her sister worked hard to care for her four children and find ways to get them what they needed.

Middleton’s testimony came on the second day of sentencing for Dylann Roof. The same jury that convicted him last month will decide whether he should be executed or face life in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s